Tipperary festival celebrating musical legacy of the Clancy Brothers to return this summer

Carrick-on-Suir’s Clancy Brothers Music & Arts Festival is to return with a flourish in late July.

Last year’s festival was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the organising committee is not letting this year pass without the town hosting its annual celebration of the folk music legacy of the Clancy Brothers ballad group.

The committee announced on Monday that this year’s festival will run from Wednesday, July 21 to Sunday, July 25 - nearly two months after its usual June Bank Holiday Weekend dates. “Holding the festival later in the year will enable a more diverse, entertaining and accessible festival programme in line with Covid-19 restrictions,” said Clancy Brothers Festival Chairperson Jim Butler.

The festival committee is currently planning a programme of live and online events, with many festival favourites and some new and innovative events. A full programme will be announced in early July.

“This year’s Clancy Brothers Festival will include an exciting mix of concerts and music sessions, drama, music competitions, workshops, heritage walks and tours, and the art trail,” said festival PRO, Pete Smith.

Now in its 14th year, the Clancy Brothers Festival owes much of its success to the goodwill and financial support of the people and businesses of Carrick-on-Suir. The organising committee thanks the festival’s sponsors, patrons and supporters for their generous contributions over the years.

“We look forward to their continued support again this year to help get the arts back on their feet,” said Mr Smith.

For more details go to www.clancybrothersfestival.

com or follow the festival on Facebook.