Carrick Davins U13 boys kick off their championship season

Carrick Davins U13 team start their football championship campaign this Wednesday, June 16 at 7pm in Davin Park. Their opponents are Moyle Rovers.

The club's U9 players played St Patrick's in two matches last Saturday morning. A great morning was enjoyed by all the young players and the weather was lovely.

Thanks to the parents for their support and to St Patricks for travelling to Carrick to play the match.

Juvenile academy training continues every Thursday at 6:30pm.

The club's lotto jackpot wasn't won last week. Numbers drawn were: 3, 7, 13, 27.

Four players matched three numbers and won €50 each.

They were Aideen and Maureen from Rackhill, Carrick; Eileen Norris, Treacy Park, Carrick; Maura Walsh, 31 Ormond Cresent, Carrick and Noreen Robinson, Treacy Park.