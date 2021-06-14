Carrick Davins U13 boys kick off their championship season

Carrick Davins U13 boys kick off their championship season

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick Davins U13 team start their football championship campaign this Wednesday, June 16 at 7pm in Davin Park. Their opponents are Moyle Rovers.
The club's U9 players played  St Patrick's in two matches last Saturday morning. A great morning was enjoyed by all the young players and the weather was lovely.
Thanks to the parents for their support and to St Patricks for travelling to Carrick to play the match.
Juvenile academy training continues every Thursday at 6:30pm. 
The club's lotto jackpot wasn't won last week. Numbers drawn were: 3, 7, 13, 27.
Four players matched three numbers and won €50 each.
They were Aideen and Maureen from Rackhill, Carrick; Eileen Norris, Treacy Park, Carrick; Maura Walsh, 31 Ormond Cresent, Carrick and Noreen Robinson, Treacy Park.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie