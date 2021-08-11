Under 18s youth busking competition in Carrick-on-Suir's Clancy Brothers Festival

Under 18s Youth Busking
The popular Youth Busking Competition returns on Saturday August 28.
To allow more space for social distancing, the competition will take place this year in the beautiful Castle Park from 2pm. Solo, duo and group acts can enter for €5, and the competition is open for entry from Thursday August 12.
Entry forms will be available from www.clancybrothersfestival.com , and should be returned to the Tudor Artisan Hub, Main Street.
The competition is limited to ten acts, so it is advised to book early. The competition is free to watch, so come along and support the youth buskers in the beautiful Castle Part.
For further information on the Clancy Brothers Festival Summer Series please go to www.clancybrothersfestival.com .
