Work progresses on lighting up Carrick Swan Club's new playing grounds

Carrick Swan Senior hurlers play Burgess on Sunday next, September 12 at 5.30pm in The Ragg in Round 2 of the Seamus O’Riain County Senior Hurling Championship. The club urges its fans to support the team at this mathc.

The Junior A footballer secured a good victory over Clerihan in their second championship game last Saturday evening

The U19s comfortably defeated Cahir last Wednesday and play St Mary’s in Fethard this Wednesday (September 8) at 6.30pm.

The U17s defeated Killenaule last week. This week they played St. Mary’s on Monday night in Carrick. Check out the club's Facebook page for the result of that game.

Carrick Swan's U15 team lost to Mullinahone last week in an entertaining game at Pairc na nEalaí. This Thursday, they travel to Goatenbridge to play a Ballybacon/Newcastle combination team at 6.15pm.

Meanwhile, the U13 B team team were defeated by Mullinahone on The Green last week while the U13 D were beaten by lost Fethard on Sunday morning in Fethard.

The U11s welcome Mullinahone to The Green while the U7s welcomed Ballyneale/Grangemockler to Páirc na nEalaí on Wednesday evening (September 8) for some games.

CAMOGIE

In camogie, the U12 team lost to Portroe in the U12 Shield County Final on Sunday morning while the U18 team were defeated by Moyle Rovers in the championship opener on Sunday evening.

Well done to U14 camogie player, Claire Connolly, who represented Tipperary in a Munster Championship blitz at the weekend. Tipperary beat Cork in the final to win the competition with Claire playing a blinder throughout the day. Well done to the Tipp U14 team and Claire.

The club thank Tom Kennedy Electrical and Lee Keane for putting in long voluntary hours that has resulted in the car park and one side of the field at Pairc na nEalaí being lit up.

Work now moves to the far side of the pitch and lights will be installed at that side too which will give the club a fully lit main pitch and training pitch at Pairc na nEalai.

Tickets for the club's 12 Days of Christmas Draw are on sale now. There is €20,000 in prize money to give away and tickets cost just €50. You can buy tickets online through the CarrickSwan.com website or via any ticket seller or committee member.

Anyone wishing to sell tickets should get in contact with the club on Facebook or through any committee member for more information.

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 7, 8, 18, 25. The €7,750 wasn't won and there was no winner. Seven match 3 wins €30 each. This week's jackpot prize is €8,000.

LATE JOHN MCNAMARA

Carrick Swan Club extends condolences pass to the McNamara family, Clonmel on their recent bereavement.