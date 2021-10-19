Carrick Davins GAA Club appeals for club memorabilia for its centenary booklet

Carrick Davins Junior footballers travelled to Marlfield to play Ballyporeen in the second round of the Junior B South Championship on Sunday last.

The game started slow, with both sides registering a few wides, but the Davins led by 0-7 to 0-3 at half time.

The Carrick team were fast out of the blocks in the second half with Billy Roche scoring a wonderful goal. Just before the last water break, Darragh “the Gooch” Foley scored a goal to make the score 2-9 to 0-6 starting the last quarter.

The defence were put under pressure during the last 15 minutes but had all the answers.

Ballyporeen couldn’t score that goal they so badly needed. The Davins out scored Ballyporeen 0-4 to 0-1 in the last quarter giving the Carrick side a well deserved 2-13 to 0-7 win to the delight of the large crowd of supporters who made the trip.

The man of the match award was divided between Conor Mackey and Kieran O’Shea.

Scorers for Davins were: Conor Mackey 0-4, Kieran O’Shea 0-3, Billy Roche 1-0, Darragh Foley 1-0, Conor Whelan 0-2, Adam Foran 0-2, Aaron O’Halloran 0-1 and Kevin Butler 0-1.

The Junior footballers next play Mullinahone at Ned Hall Park in Clonmel next Sunday at 12 noon.

Tickets for the match can be purchased from the Tipperary GAA website. On the website menu click tickets and then South.

The Centenary committee have gathered a lot of historical information and photos for the club’s 2022 centenary booklet. Anyone with old photos, newspaper articles or information can contact any member of the committee.

The club will make copies and return the originals.

The Juvenile Academy takes place every Thursday from 7pm to 8pm.

It’s hoped to continue the training sessions up to before Christmas and round the year off with a Christmas party for the children if restrictions allow.

The club welcomes all boys and girls to the Academy from beginners to advanced players.

Lotto results, October 12:

Numbers drawn: 04,09,23,24. The jackpot wasn’t won but four tickets matched three numbers, winning €50 each. Jillan Cooper, online; Shane Finn, Garrynarea; Toyah Quinlan, 25 Saint John’s Terrace; Noel Walsh.