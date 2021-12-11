Three Ireland announces Tipperary-based winner of the Grant for Small Businesses Programme

Three Ireland is pleased to announce Tullahay Farms from County Tipperary as one of the 10 winners of Three’s Grant for Small Businesses Programme.

Three’s Grant for Small Businesses Programme sought to fund 10 small businesses and award them a portion of the €100,000 bursary – which is made up of cash, in addition to advice, support and connectivity solutions from Three Ireland’s expert business advisers. Applicants for the cash grants were open to all businesses based in the Republic of Ireland, had a workforce of 1-9 employees and had been trading for a minimum of 6 months.

Tullahay Farms are artisan producers of award winning fruity, whey drinks and both plain and savoury cheeses.

Handmade in small batches on the Tipperary farm near Carrick-on-Suir using milk from their own herd of cows the whey drinks come in two flavours, mango & passion fruit and raspberry, while the soft cheeses are available in a plain flavour and also savoury chili & honey and tomato & basil.

With no liquid whey drinks available in Ireland, Tullahay Farms noticed a gap in the market and sought to solve that by producing their own natural whey drinks. To reduce on waste, Tullahay Farms also began developing soft cheeses from the left-over curds to ensure the products were as sustainable as possible.

All of the Tullahay Farms products are currently handmade, Three’s Grant for Small Businesses will allow the company to invest in equipment that will speed production and take their distribution to the next level.

Padraig Sheerin, Head of SME, Three Ireland said: “We were absolutely delighted to announce Tullahay Farms from Co. Tipperary as one of the winners of Three’s Grant for Small Businesses Programme and commend them for their innovative and strategic business plan. Three Ireland were thrilled to partner with Enterprise Nation to assist small businesses in their recovery post-pandemic following a very difficult two years.

"Not only will Tullahay Farms receive a portion of the grant money, it will also receive invaluable advice and business solutions from Three to help drive the company forward. Now is the time to focus on lifting up Irish-based businesses and support our local communities, and we cannot wait to assist Tullahay Farms on the next stage of their journey.”

The winners of Three’s Grant for Small Businesses Programme are Byowave, Agriguardian Limited, Her Sport, Milk Bath, Scéal Beag Designs, Tullahay Farm, Pure Zees Limited, Protoproducts Co Ltd. T/a SmallWall School Products, Roonagh Point Ventures Ltd., and Braw.