Carrick Davins GAA Club's weekly news

Carrick Davins U13 players continue their football league this Saturday. They take on Mullinahone in Davin Park at 10am.
The club’s Intermediate hurlers return to action next weekend playing Ballingarry. The club wishes them the best of luck.
And juvenile players aged between U5 and U11 are back on the training field each week. The Juvenile academy continues every Thursday at 6.30pm.
The Juvenile Lotto jackpot wasn’t won last week. Numbers drawn were: 10,13,16,22.
Four players matched three numbers and won €50 each. They were: Catherine & Tom Connolly; Beth, Leah, Rebecca & David; the Ryan family and Tracy Blackmore.
The club extends condolences to the Smith and Daniels families on their recent bereavements.
