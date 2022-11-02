BREAKING: N24 between Carrick-on-Suir and Mooncoin is closed after two car collision

Road between Carrick-on-Suir and Mooncoin is closed after a crash involving two cars
The N24 is closed to traffic between Carrick-on-Suir and Mooncoin following a two vehicle collision.
It is expected that the route will be closed for a number of hours.
Overcrowding at Tipperary Uni versity Hospital has forced management to call on the public to only attend in the case of emergencies
