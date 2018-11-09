‘Maths Week’ and School Sports Day enjoyed in Cashel

Mathematics took pride of place in Cashel Community School during Maths Week recently.

Our students were involved in a range of maths activities throughout the week.

First Years took part in the online mathematics programme MangaHigh, in addition to constructing two/three-dimensional statistic charts based on a survey they carried out.

These projects were proudly displayed in our foyer.

Our Second Years had a busy week involving maths trails and ‘tables’ competitions. Transition years took part in an ‘algebra’ maths trail and ‘tables’ competitions. Well done to all involved.

Meanwhile, our First Year and Sixth Year students had a blast at the inaugural Cashel Community School Links Sports Day recently.

Great to see so much fun was had by our students at either end of their time in secondary school.

Well done to all who participated and helped to make it a huge success.