Cashel Library announces exciting November line up of events

Cashel Library has an exciting line-up of events coming up for the month of November.

Readers can phone 062 63825 for more information on these events.

Women’s Health Talk

Chartered Physiotherapist Caroline O’Connell, who specialises in women’s health will be in Cashel Library on this Wednesday, November 21. Learn how to deal with the wide spectrum of problems through their life stages. Come along and see how physiotherapy can benefit all.

Talk on Cycling by Barry Meehan editor of TheCyclingBlog.com

Barry is partner to Sean Kelly & Editor of TheCyclingBlog.com, and internationally recognised cycling blog commentator.

Barry has experience of the cycling industry in Ireland and abroad from retail, marketing, event organisation, travel and tourism perspectives.

He has over fifteen years experience in owning and running a successful bicycle shop and brings an in depth knowledge of the latest tends in cycling manufacturing and development.

A former National Team Mechanic and very occasional wearer of the Irish Green jersey. Come along hear about: Basic bike maintenance. How to improve fitness in an easy sustainable way. How to deal with changing weather conditions & how to stay safe on the roads. When? Friday November 23 at 7pm.

Asthma Awareness Day

A Nurse from the Asthma Society of Ireland will be available to instruct all how to use an inhaler correctly, the importance of knowing your triggers and how to use preventers. When? Saturday , November 24 at 11.30am.

Three Sheets in the Wind- Exhibition in Cashel Library

MARY FINN B.A. Visual Art (hons.). Mary Finn is presently exhibiting in Cashel Library for the month of November.

About the Artist: Mary Finn is a professional artist who started painting with Thurles Art Circle in the Loft in Croke Street many years ago. She graduated as a mature student in 2014 and now practises on a daily basis. She is currently a volunteer at the National Gallery of Ireland.She is a keen photographer, which supports her contemporary drawing, painting and portraiture. She attends the Slade Summer School at University College London annually. In 2016, Mary was accepted as a Tyrone Guthrie resident. She goes to The Tyrone Guthrie Centre, Annaghmakerrig, Newbliss, Co. Monaghan, to paint as often as possible.

This exhibition is about an ever evolving exploration of making marks, shapes and using different surfaces and colours with which to work.

For this show Mary painted on Linen, Canvas, paper and found objects like recycled timber. The timber on which I painted “Three sheets in the Wind” was used in an installation for her degree show on Sherkin Island.

Everyday stories are the salt and pepper of Mary’s work, and sometimes the narrative is inspired by the ordinary everday beauty that surrounds us. I like to think that you the viewer will bring your own experience to the work because we all have a different story. However, I do love looking at, and learning from the techniques of some of my favourite artists like Jack B. Yeats, William Kendridge, Marlene Dumas, Francis Bacon, Edgar Degas, Frida Kahlo, Alberto Giocometti, and many others.

Free Art Demonstration by Mary Finn

Cashel Library from 2pm to 5pm Tuesday, November 27. All welcome to drop In and have a go at painting. Just bring your paper/canvas and paints Phone: 062 63825 to book. Mary Finn worked in adult education at the Lifelong Learning Centre, North Tipperary VEC for 9 years. She retired in 2012