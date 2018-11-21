Sport
Munster Swimming Gala honours for Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel
First Special Olympics gala of 2018/2019
On November 10 120 athletes from all over Munster gathered at the very impressive 50m pool in UL (University of Limerick) for the first Special Olympics gala of 2018/2019.
Scoil Aonghusa had 16 athletes participating at this event. Despite the high number of athletes participating Scoil Aonghusa swimmers performed brilliantly, many achieving a personal best and bringing home an impressive haul of medals. The results are as follows: 1) Erin Fitzgerald – 10m floatation race - Gold
2) Liam Kovach – 15m kickboard swim – Gold
3) Ned Reilly – 25m freestyle – Gold
4) Kian Johnson Clarke – 25m freestyle – Gold
5) Dylan Reilly – 25m freestyle – bronze
Dylan Reilly – 25m – backstroke – silver
6) Michael Blackwell – 25m- freestyle – silver
7) Charlie Esmonde - 25m – freestyle – silver
8) Oliver Kamecki – 25m – freestyle – gold
9) Martin Duggan – 25m – freestyle - gold
10) Rian Condon – 25m – freestyle –silver
11) Leon Simmons – 25m freestyle – silver
12) Declan Foley – 25m Freestyle – silver
13) Diego Hopper – 25m –freestyle – silver. Diego Hopper – 25m – freestyle – silver
14) Cian Hurley – 25m freestyle and 25m backstroke - unavailable on the day 1
15) Natalia Zarzeka – 25m freestyle and 25m backstroke – unavailable on the day. Swimming coaches: Geraldine Meagher and Helen Breen Thompson. Congratulations to all of our swimmers. Your hard work paid off. A big thanks also to our dedicated staff who volunteered their time on a Saturday, it is truly appreciated. See pic on p35
