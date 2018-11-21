Munster Swimming Gala honours for Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel

On November 10 120 athletes from all over Munster gathered at the very impressive 50m pool in UL (University of Limerick) for the first Special Olympics gala of 2018/2019.

Scoil Aonghusa had 16 athletes participating at this event. Despite the high number of athletes participating Scoil Aonghusa swimmers performed brilliantly, many achieving a personal best and bringing home an impressive haul of medals. The results are as follows: 1) Erin Fitzgerald – 10m floatation race - Gold

2) Liam Kovach – 15m kickboard swim – Gold

3) Ned Reilly – 25m freestyle – Gold

4) Kian Johnson Clarke – 25m freestyle – Gold

5) Dylan Reilly – 25m freestyle – bronze

Dylan Reilly – 25m – backstroke – silver

6) Michael Blackwell – 25m- freestyle – silver

7) Charlie Esmonde - 25m – freestyle – silver

8) Oliver Kamecki – 25m – freestyle – gold

9) Martin Duggan – 25m – freestyle - gold

10) Rian Condon – 25m – freestyle –silver

11) Leon Simmons – 25m freestyle – silver

12) Declan Foley – 25m Freestyle – silver

13) Diego Hopper – 25m –freestyle – silver.

14) Cian Hurley – 25m freestyle and 25m backstroke - unavailable on the day 1

15) Natalia Zarzeka – 25m freestyle and 25m backstroke – unavailable on the day. Swimming coaches: Geraldine Meagher and Helen Breen Thompson. Congratulations to all of our swimmers. Your hard work paid off. A big thanks also to our dedicated staff who volunteered their time on a Saturday, it is truly appreciated. See pic on p35