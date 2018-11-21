Sport

Munster Swimming Gala honours for Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel

First Special Olympics gala of 2018/2019

On November 10 120 athletes from all over Munster gathered at the very impressive 50m pool in UL (University of Limerick) for the first Special Olympics gala of 2018/2019.

Scoil Aonghusa had 16 athletes participating at this event. Despite the high number of athletes participating Scoil Aonghusa swimmers performed brilliantly, many achieving a personal best and bringing home an impressive haul of medals. The results are as follows: 1) Erin Fitzgerald – 10m floatation race - Gold

2) Liam Kovach – 15m kickboard swim – Gold

3) Ned Reilly – 25m freestyle – Gold

4) Kian Johnson Clarke – 25m freestyle – Gold

5) Dylan Reilly – 25m freestyle – bronze

Dylan Reilly – 25m – backstroke – silver

6) Michael Blackwell – 25m- freestyle – silver

7) Charlie Esmonde - 25m – freestyle – silver

8) Oliver Kamecki – 25m – freestyle – gold

9) Martin Duggan – 25m – freestyle - gold

10) Rian Condon – 25m – freestyle –silver

11) Leon Simmons – 25m freestyle – silver

12) Declan Foley – 25m Freestyle – silver

13) Diego Hopper – 25m –freestyle – silver. Diego Hopper – 25m – freestyle – silver

14) Cian Hurley – 25m freestyle and 25m backstroke - unavailable on the day 1

15) Natalia Zarzeka – 25m freestyle and 25m backstroke – unavailable on the day. Swimming coaches: Geraldine Meagher and Helen Breen Thompson. Congratulations to all of our swimmers. Your hard work paid off. A big thanks also to our dedicated staff who volunteered their time on a Saturday, it is truly appreciated. See pic on p35