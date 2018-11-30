Awareness Day
Rock of Cashel goes purple for International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Rock of Cashel
The iconic Rock of Cashel will be flooded in purple lights on Monday, December 3 in salute of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
A selection of landmark buildings across the country, including Trinity College and Kilkenny Castle, will go purple to raise awareness of the 643,131 people in Ireland who live with a disability.
The Disability Federation of Ireland have also created a three-step plan to get anyone and everyone involved. To get involved simply:
1. Take a photo of yourself/ building in the purple haze.
2. Post images and videos to social media using the hashtags #IDPwD #PurpleLights as well as mentioning the organisations housed inside.
3. Take a photo and use filters on their smart phone to go purple and show their support.
