Rock of Cashel goes purple for International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The iconic Rock of Cashel will be flooded in purple lights on Monday, December 3 in salute of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

A selection of landmark buildings across the country, including Trinity College and Kilkenny Castle, will go purple to raise awareness of the 643,131 people in Ireland who live with a disability.

The Disability Federation of Ireland have also created a three-step plan to get anyone and everyone involved. To get involved simply: 

1. Take a photo of yourself/ building in the purple haze. 
2. Post images and videos to social media using the hashtags #IDPwD #PurpleLights as well as mentioning the organisations housed inside.
3. Take a photo and use filters on their smart phone to go purple and show their support.