Cashel CS junior camogie team faced tough battle to reach Munster final

Cashel Community School junior camogie team travelled to Pairc Uí Chaoimh Thursday, December 6 last to play Coláiste Na Phiarsaigh.

It was one of the toughest battles for the girls in the championship and only 2 points separated the sides at half time.

With hard work the CCS girls pulled away and won on a scoreline of 4.9 to 2.11. Four superb goals from Aoibhe Gayson Molloy, Leah Baskin, Rebecca Farrell and Kelli Browne contributed greatly. Aoibhe Gayson Molloy along with Leah Baskin won the battle in the middle of the field which was a significant factor on the day.

The impact of the subs that came in was crucial, Anna Fahy was fantastic and got a great score along with Katelyn Downey, Alessia Mazzola, Lily Fahy and the goal scorer Kelli Browne.

Cashel will be meeting the winners of Roscrea and Ennis College in the Munster final in January.