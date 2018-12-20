Road rage assault case set for Clonmel Circuit Court

An alleged case of road rage involving a man being punched in the face in Cashel, County Tipperary, is to be sent forward to Clonmel Circuit Court.

Judge Finn refused jurisdiction to deal with the assault causing harm charge against Giancarlo Rea of 67 Caiseal na Ri, Cashel in

Cashel District Court after hearing the evidence alleged in the case. Sgt. Carol O'Leary told Cashel Court that Gda.Pamela Dunne received a call to go to Elys Centre, The Green, Cashel on December 26 last year. She spoke to the complainant, who alleged he was assaulted in the face. He was bruised over his right eye and suffered concussion. The complainant alleged Rea approached him in a rage and accused him of cutting him off on the road shortly beforehand.

After refusing jurisdiction, Judge Finn adjourned the case to Cashel Court on February 14 for service of the Book of Evidence.