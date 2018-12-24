Cashel St John the Baptist boys school winter wonderland is a big success

St. John The Baptist Boys School Parent Association ran a very enjoyable Winter Wonderland in the school hall on Friday. December 14.

The event, now in its second year was very well supported with around 300 children attending over three session. Children made Christmas crafts and there was plenty of festive food to try, including some delicious Polish cakes and savoury dumplings.

he school Hall was decorated with thousands of coloured lights courtesy of Shaun Leahy and the Cashel Brass Band played a number of Christmas hits and Carols. The highlight was undoubtedly when the children met Santa and were able tell him personally what was on their wish list this year.