Rescue 117 helicopter airlifts woman after fall at the Rock of Cashel

A woman had to be airlifted from the Rock of Cashel earlier today, after she fell from the outside area of the heritage site.

The Rescue 117 helicopter had to be called into action for a medical emergency at the foot of the Rock of Cashel this evening.

Members of staff at the Rock raised the alarm at about 2.30pm after hearing cries for help.

Staff immediately rushed to the aid of the stricken woman who had fallen from the outside walls of the Rock, and alerted emergency services who sped to the scene.

It's understood the woman had been out walking her dog along the rocky cliff area when she slipped and suffered a bad fall. Tipperary ambulance service had difficulties extracting the injured woman from the scene, and called for back up.

The Rescue 117 helicopter was successful in winching the injured woman into the air, and airlifted her to the University Hospital Waterford for medical care.

The picture above was captured by Barry Murphy.