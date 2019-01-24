Cashel Community School camogie team claim Munster crown

Cashel Community School made a long awaited return to Munster camogie glory in Ballygiblin, Co Cork when they faced down a talented side from Loreto Fermoy in the Munster Senior C colleges final.

It was clear to see from the throw in that the Tipperary girls were ready to do battle, physically imposing themselves on the game immediately.

Cashel got off to the perfect start when a crossfield ball from centre forward Karin Blair, aided by the breeze made its way into the back of the Fermoy net in the opening five minutes.

The work rate of the Cashel players was immense, half forwards Leah Baskin and Grace Moloney doubling up as half backs to support their defenders when needed.

Another fast ball from Karin Blair found full forward Sarah Delaney, who made no hesitation in driving it into the Fermoy net to score Cashel’s second goal which was to prove the deciding marker between the teams come the final whistle.

Fermoy struggled to break through the Cashel defence, scoring only two points from play in the first half from their star, lightning fast half forward, Aoife Hurley.

Meabh Elle Ryan commanded her full back line excellently. Flanked by Leonie Farrell and Leah Kavanagh, they worked as a unit, mopping up loose balls, breaking tackles and clearing their lines.

Scores didn’t come easy for either side, Cashel squandering two very score able wides in succession, in a game where every score was going to be vital.

However, CCS gradually built their lead with three superb points from play from Rebecca Farrell, whose enviable level of skill shone through in her touch and ball handling

As the clock wound down into injury time, Cashel had a comfortable lead of 2-6 to 5 points but a purple patch from Fermoy saw them awarded a free, which rebounded off the post and in the scramble that followed, ended up in the Cashel net. Half time score, Cashel 2-1, Fermoy 1-5.

Fermoy got the better start to the second half, blazing a shot wide that could have quite easily been their second goal.

A second attack saw them get a point but Cashel replied in the best of manners with two superbly struck frees from Karin Blair. Fermoy in turn responded with points from their mid fielder Laura Hayes. This game was far from over. Aine O’Dwyer and Aoibhe Gayson at midfield for Cashel worked tirelessly to counteract the Fermoy attack, winning innumerable 50/50 balls and creating space for Karin Blair and Lisa O’Connor to score.

With just a goal separating the sides in the remaining few minutes, Cashel captain Sorcha Ryan steadied the ship and goalkeeper Kate Gayson Molly pulled off a tremendous save that has been indicative of her performance between the posts all year. At the final whistle, the scoreboard read Cashel 2-11, Fermoy 1-11. A well-earned victory for the girls from Cashel.

Cashel: Kate Gayson Molloy, Leonie Farrell, Meabh Elle Ryan, Leah Kavanagh, Grace O’Dwyer, Sorcha Ryan (captain), Aoife Linehan, Aine O’Dwyer, Aoibhe Gayson Molloy, Grace Moloney, Karin Blair(1-6), Leah Baskin (0-1), Lisa O’Connor (0-1), Sarah Delaney (1-0), Rebecca Farrell (0-3).

Subs: Ciara Gahan, Fiona McEniry, Ciara Parker, Sinead Furlong, Eve Moloney, Anneka Maxwell, Eleanor Tobin.