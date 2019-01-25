A Night with the Stars in Cashel's Brú Ború with Bryan Buckley

Wednesday, February 20 next is sure to be a big night in Brú Ború as Country Showtime with Bryan Buckley will present A Night With The Stars.

This concert will feature six of Ireland's top entertainers including Owen mac, Robert Mizzell, Gary Gamble, Paddy O’Brien, TR Dallas and Stuart Moyles. This is sure to be a great night’s entertainment.

Tickets are only €25 and are on sale now. Show starts at 8pm with doors opening at 7.15pm. Book your tickets today as this is sure to another sell out show. Unreserved seating. Book online or contact Brú Ború box office on 062 61122 for bookings. Adult €25