Peace Commissioner Declan Burgess raises awareness at Cashel’s St John the Baptist boys school 

Past pupil of St John the Baptist calls for special dog litter boxes
Eoin Kelleher
25 Jan 2019
Declan Burgess, peace commissioner, a past pupil of St John the Baptist BNS visited the school to meet the green school committee recently in relation to the major health and safety issue of dog fouling outside the school on the Old Road.
Declan has written to the Council proposing that a litter warden be reappointed in Cashel, the introduction of ‘pet waste pick up mitt’ boxes on the Old Road and the installation of bins on the new walkway at the back of the Rock. The green school committee under the guidance of Sinead Mullins is determined to improve conditions around the school as pupils are walking into and carrying dog foul into and around our school.
The committee encourages all dog owners in Cashel who walk on the Old Road to please clean up after their dogs. St John the Baptist green school committee: back row - Karl Doherty, John O’ Mahoney, Adam Hayde, Calum Laverty, Michael Conor O’ Brien, Tudor Mereacre, Karl Doherty, Lucas Morrissey. Front row - William Delaney, Johnny Delaney, Declan Burgess, Sinead Mullins (green schools coordinator) William Halley (caretaker), Sibghat Saifullah, Zach Salatan, Luke Doyle. Picture courtesy of Sharon Perdue
