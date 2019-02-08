Concerns for future of Tipperary river

Concerns were expressed for the future of the River Suir in the Cashel area at this month's Cashel Tipperary municipal district meeting.

Cllr Tom Wood put forward a motion: “with concerns being raised about a noticeable reduction in the width and depth of sections of the River Suir in the Cashel area due to an increasing build-up of silt and of amounts of growth, this authority would ask the relevant body to investigate same with a view to resolving the problem.”

Management responded: “scientific staff from the environment section carried out a channel survey which included a river walk from north of Golden to Camus bridge north of Cashel (total length 4km).

“The channel survey concluded that the River Suir on this stretch is not excessively silted and cleaning/dredging is not necessary at this stage. Dredging the river bed may have negative impacts for ecology, contribute to bank erosion, and create uncertainty regarding flooding downstream.

“We have discussed the concerns with both the LA Waters Programme (LAWPRO) and Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI). The general opinion is that siltation needs to be addressed through land management and interception, which will be taken up in due course through catchment management work.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Wood also put forward the motion: “with only one public light between the top of Ladyswell and the circular road, this authority would include extra lighting for that area in its 2019 budget. Consideration should also be given towards the provision of a light on Crottys Lane as one enters from its junction with Palmers Hill and on Colliers Lane.”

Management responded: “this will be referred to roads central and recommended by the municipal district for public lighting improvement.”