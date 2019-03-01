Tipperary to India: Students raise €35,000 for Kolkata street and slum kids

After a 12-hour flight plus a two-hour changeover in Dubai, Tipperary students from Rockwell College finally arrived in Kolkata, India, on a trip which raised €35,000 for The Hope Foundation.

They were delighted to visit various centres run by The Hope Foundation, which rescues thousands of children from the streets and slums of Kolkata, helping to improve their quality of life and giving them a better future.

The Rockwell group visited the BeKind Boys’ Home, where they spent some time with the boys aged between six and 13. The boys were taken out of dangerous situations - many still have their parents, but others are orphaned. Some are returned to their families when it is safe, but a number remain in the orphanage. They are educated in school, receive regular health checks, counselling, and get the opportunity to attend many events and play sports.

One such event was the arts and crafts competition that was run with the boys from the Ashar Alo Home (protection home for boys over 10), which the Rockwell group visited that evening. Here, some of the boys got the opportunity to meet with older/younger brothers also in protection homes. This helps to integrate the children so that moving from one home to another is not too traumatic when the time comes. The students were also told that some of the boys in this home will attend the Cricket World Cup for street children (for which they were selected on ability) in the UK next month.

Rockwell students along with some from Clonmel High School then visited Calcutta International School private school. They knew this school would be different to what they had seen, but they didn’t know quite what to expect. They were greeted by happy children playing in the yard, basketball court and soccer pitch, similar to what they were used to at home. It made them realise that education like this shouldn’t be a privilege and should be available to all children, including to families living in a hut the size of a garden shed in a slum just over the school’s wall.

They went upstairs to a room where there were eight groups partaking in a quiz, with one Irish student allocated to each of the six groups. Following this, they took a mini tour of the school.

There were mission statements posted all over the walls of the school. These stated that this school was preparing to become a standard setting school, where by 2025 they hoped it would significantly improve the standard of education in India and where every child can have a promising future having been fully educated. It was good to see that the privileged in the community were making an effort to solve inequality in Kolkata.

The Rockwell students then took a group picture and went to lunch at the Hope Lifeskills Centre, where they had been at a few days earlier. This is where Hope trains people in areas such as technology, beauty, textiles and cooking. It is also the site of the Hope Café, a restaurant where the trainees gain experience and hone their skills.

Following lunch, they went to a male rehabilitation home where teenage boys from the street are sent, having being addicted to substances such as solvents. When they are clean, most can return to their families and are slowly introduced back to mainstream society as they overcome their addiction. This home was very similar to the boys’ homes. The boys were normal and happy and their dancing skills were very impressive.

It makes one wonder what would happen to these boys if it were it not for the Hope Foundation. They make such a tremendous impact on each child they help and with the help of all of our donations and fundraising, they are able to help them and give them a better life,” a Rockwell spokesperson said.

Having spent half an hour there showing their skills in areas like dancing and singing, the students headed for the jersey market. The first row of about 20 shops was full of jerseys, all selling for about the equivalent of €1.70. They had all kinds of jerseys, from English football to Kolkata clubs and Indian cricket teams.

All the students dressed up in Indian attire for Sari Night and for girls this involved a process of about an hour getting ready. However, for all the effort, it was worthwhile to have the experience (and the pictures). They went to dinner and the Hope coordinator said a few words on the great work they are doing among the under privileged in Kolkata. “The students enjoyed their last night in India. It was enlightening to see that a dramatic improvement is taking place among the homeless in Kolkata, with the Bengali state government contributing to social welfare over the past four years. This had not happened prior to that.”