Rockwell Rovers to host The Chaser in Halla na Féile, Cashel

Rockwell Rovers will be hosting The Chaser in Halla na Féile in Cashel, on Sunday May 5.

This promises to be a fun filled event, with opportunities to win big money on the night.

Funds raised will go towards the redevelopment of the club to enhance facilities to ensure our club is inclusive and enjoyable for all.

Opportunities for exhibitors and advertisers on the night: contact us on facebook if you are interested in learning more.

Meanwhile, Ms Ellis Hennessy our BNS principal was presented with their share of the Rockwell Rovers fundraiser from the St Stephens Day Walk.

Rockwell Rovers supports your community help us help you. Play Rockwell Rovers Lotto to be in with your chance to win over €24,000 given out in prize money last year.

Our lotto and help us give back to the community To be in with a chance to win the Jackpot or our monthly lucky dip prize of ot €500. Play at The Shop New Inn.