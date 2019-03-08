Cashel are All-Ireland Senior Camogie Champions 2019

Congratulations to the Cashel King Cormac's Camogie club players who were part of the Cashel Community School Senior Camogie team that won the first GAA All-Ireland for the school in its 25 years of existence.

Kirsty Ryan and Marie Gayson Molloy were part of the last team from Scoil Mhuire who won an All-Ireland in 1979 and were proud parents on the weekend.

Sorcha Ryan captained the team who defeated St Pius School from Magherafelt with a scoreline of 6-10 to 0-1.

Caoimhe Perdue was awarded player of the match. Caoimhe scored 4-2. The win was a memorable one and a sincere thanks to coaches Niamh Sheehan and Jamie Hynes for all their great work with the team.