From Tipperary to Toronto: ‘I got a job as a nanny 27 years ago and never came back’

A Tipperary woman in Canada is feeling exceptionally proud after receiving a top award.

Originally from Knockavilla near Cashel, Geraldine Browne got a job as a nanny for 12 months in Toronto 27 years ago, loving the Canadian experience so much that she never came home.

Geraldine has been honoured with the Irish Person of the Year Award for her tremendous voluntary work in Toronto's Irish community, which she describes as “one big family”.

Geraldine was presented with the award in front of over 300 guests from Irish associations across the city this month.

“Toronto is a great city with lots of things to do, and the Irish community here in particular is fantastic. It’s like a home away from home. I’m here on my own, so it's great to have Irish people to hang out with,” Geraldine tells Tipperary Live.

One of Peter and Kit Browne’s 11 children, Geraldine grew up surrounded by a family devoted to voluntary work and giving back to the community. Geraldine and her siblings were involved with Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams GAA Club and regularly took part scór competitions.

She spent her first three years in Toronto as the Irish officer for Comhaltas, going on to hold the position of president for both the Irish Cultural Society and the Toronto Irish Players.

“We grew up seeing our parents volunteering in Knockavilla and we were always expected to do it. It gives me great pleasure seeing smiles on peoples faces afterwards,” she says.

Among those in attendance at the award ceremony were the Devane family from Clonoulty and the Karry/Adams family, both of whom Geraldine worked for as a nanny in Toronto. Ambassador of Ireland to Canada Jim Kelly and Minister of State Seán Canney were also at the event to pay tribute to Geraldine, who is one of the main organisers of the Open Door Céilís Toronto.

The event programme carried tributes from President Michael D Higgins, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, Mayor of Toronto John Troy and director-general of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Labhrás Ó Murchú.

Geraldine, whose trademark homemade brown bread has become famous in the Irish community in Toronto, says the highlight of the memorable occasion was the surprise arrival of family members from County Tipperary. “A few tears were shed. I’m thrilled with the award. I love giving back to the community and as long as I’m healthy I will continue to do so,” she adds.