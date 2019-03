Cashel King Cormac’s camogie club players at a school celebration assembly recently when they were honoured for their contribution to the All Ireland senior camogie final win.

Cashel Community School won the first GAA All-Ireland for the school in its 25 years of existence.

Back row L/R: Grace O’Dwyer, Aine O’Dwyer, Maebh Ellie Ryan, Eve Moloney, Grace Moloney, Eva Gayson Molloy. Front row L/R: Karin Blair, Aneka Maxwell, Sorcha Ryan, Caoimhe Perdue, Eleanor Tobin and Kate Gayson Molloy