Serious assault in New Inn, Cashel, Co Tipperary 

Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information in relation to an assault incident that took place in the New Inn area of Cashel, Co. Tipperary, on Sunday (March 24) at approximately 11pm.

Two men aged in their 20's and 30's received head injuries during an assault in a public house and were taken to South Tipperary Hospital.

Gardaí wish to speak to anybody who was present in New Inn Village or passed through the village between 9pm and 11.30pm on 24th March 2018.

Anyone who has information or who can assist are requested to contact the incident room at Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630.