WARNING: Disruption to water supply in County Tipperary on Wednesday

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, plans to carry out essential leak detection work on the water network in Cashel between 1am and 5am on Wednesday morning (March 27).

This may result in some disruption to customers’ water supply during this time.

It is expected that water will be restored by 5am. It is recommended that customers allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

The areas affected will include Cashel town and surrounding areas.

Irish Water apologises to customers for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks them for their patience while crews work to complete this essential work. Its customer care team is available 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or visit the Supply and Service section on its website for updates.

This work is being carried out as part of the national Leakage Detection Programme, which will see an investment of €512 million during the period to 2021. These works are vital to ensuring a clean, safe and reliable public water supply to support our growing population and economy.