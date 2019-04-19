Boston Scientific Clonmel supervisor and Tipperary paramedic star in RTÉ series Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week

A County Tipperary production supervisor and an advanced paramedic were among 24 ordinary civilians that featured in the opening episode of brand new RTÉ2 series Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week.

Cashel’s Darran Gayson, who works at Boston Scientific Clonmel, and Tipperary-based advanced paramedic with the National Ambulance Service Debbie O'Reilly commenced a gruelling, eight-day army-style selection course that's designed by former members of Ireland's elite Special Forces unit, the Army Ranger Wing.

A father of two, Darran Gayson's main exercise is mountain running, competing in endurance races and obstacle courses. He applied to take part in the series to push himself to the limits and to test his ability to cope mentally in difficult situations. Darren won a gold medal with the Irish Muay Thai team at the Four Nations competition in 2012.

Galway native Debbie O'Reilly was also among the contestants. Debbie is extremely driven, motivated and a motivator. She is always looking to excel and progress in life. She trains six days per week, five days of strength and conditioning and one day of cardio. Debbie boxed as an international athlete for the Irish boxing team. Her biggest regret in life is missing out on the opportunity to go to Rio for the Olympics with the Irish boxing team. She has also competed as a powerlifter and won a silver European powerlifting medal. She now competes in CrossFit and trains in Olympic lifting and running.

Debbie O'Reilly

Darran, Debbie and the other participants received a "welcome to Hell" as viewers gained an insight into the Army Ranger Wing's highly secretive selection process. The Army Ranger Wing is one of the toughest, best-trained Special Forces units in the world. They are on standby 24 hours a day, either to deploy overseas or to react to any serious domestic criminal or terrorist threat. This constant high level of preparedness means their training and skills are benchmarked against other elite Special Forces units across the world including the SAS and the Navy Seals.

However, due to the highly sensitive nature of its work, very little is known about the Army Ranger Wing. Much of what they do is classified, its missions covert and its members have until now stayed in the shadows.

To become a member of the Army Ranger Wing, all unit members must pass selection. Unit selection is the hardest test any soldier in the Irish military can go through. The failure rate is upwards of 90%, with only the toughest, most mentally robust candidates passing.

The 24 recruits (18 men and six women) were bussed to a remote military base deep in the Wicklow Mountains in episode one, where they met the drill sergeant staff for the first time. They were given a short, sharp blast of what they can expect all week, before six contestants were forced to drop out.

Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week overview

The Hell Week course is based on the actual exercises and tests currently used on the Army Ranger Wing course. The Hell Week course instructors are four veteran unit members. They have designed a course that will test recruits physical, emotional and psychological resilience. It is designed to break all but the toughest of individuals.

The recruits are some of Ireland's fittest men and women. They come from all walks of life, but all with one thing in common - each of them believes they have what it takes to pass selection. The super fit civilian recruits are required to pass rigorous physical, stress and mental tests including fitness, water confidence, navigation and aptitude. Specific tests include cold-water endurance, height tests and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina and determination.

However, selection is not all about who is the fittest or strongest. It’s as much about mental toughness, the ability to endure and a dogged determination to never quit. Over the eight days, recruits get on average about two to three hours of sleep a night as they mix day challenges and night tests. The recruits are forced to endure different stress positions and sensory challenges in an effort to break the recruits. The ability to lead or work within a team is also crucial aspect of Army Ranger Wing selection and this is tested throughout. When a group or individual performs badly, the entire group will be punished.

Each and every waking moment the civilian recruits will face unrelenting pressure. Effort, commitment and precision is the minimum requirement in everything they undertake. Failure to meet the required standards means they will be asked to leave the course. For those who decide they cannot go on, they simply have to D.O. (drop out) by handing in their number to the drill sergeant.

The four drill sergeants, who lived it for real, all served for more than 10 years within the unit. They speak candidly about their time in the Special Forces and what the unit means to them. Viewers will quickly understand the qualities the Army Ranger Wing require and the type of person who might have what it takes to pass selection.

Watch Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week

Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week continues next Thursday (April 25) on RTÉ2 at 9:30pm. Catch up on episode one on RTÉ Player.