You’ll Never Walk Alone rings out at Tipperary school concert

Tipperary’s Rockwell College held a memorable ‘music in sport’ variety concert in the school’s concert hall recently.

The chosen theme kept in with the school’s rugby and sporting traditions, with well known anthems such as the Match of the Day theme tune, Ireland’s Call, You’ll Never Walk Alone, Slievenamon and Eye of the Tiger all performed by students.

One uplifting feature of the concert was the community choir made up of Rockwell students and staff, along with Rockwell College Music Academy tutors and students, ably conducted by Lena Hally. They sang a spirited rendition of Dreams by The Cranberries.

The projection backdrop was designed and operated by Eamonn Shanahan and MC for the occasion was past pupil Fergal Buttimer.

“Sincere thanks to the Rockwell College Music Academy tutors that provided the band and logistics for the evening- Therese Maher (choreographer and stage manager), Nancy Farrell (speech and drama), Nicole Morris (flute), Fidelma Nugent (piano), Pat O’Callaghan (saxophone), Gev Barrett (drums), Ed Dwan (violin and viola), Jayne McConnon (junior choir and violin), Dom O’Driscoll (guitar), Annie Blake (double bass and bass guitar), Eoin O'Keeffe (French horn and band master), Eimear Howley (piano), Anastasia Blake (backstage) and Suzanne Buttimer (director). Emma English, guest soprano and proud Rockwell mother, raised the roof with Munster’s Stand Up and Fight as an apt finale,” a school spokesperson said.

There were also video messages of congratulations to the Rockwell Junior Cup 2019 champions from Dougie Howlett, Donnacha O’Callaghan, John Fogarty and Jake Flannery.

Principal Audrey O’Byrne concluded the evening by addressing the appreciative audience to endorse the school’s commitment to the development of the arts.