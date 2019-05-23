Two Co. Tipperary men appear before Cashel Court charged with possessing ecstasy for sale or supply to others in Killenaule area on Monday

Two Co. Tipperary men appeared before Cashel District Court today charged with possessing ecstasy for the purpose of selling or supplying to others at Noan, Killenaule on Monday.

Before the court were Aaron McCormack, aged 22, with an address at 4 Lios Dubhaile, Dualla and Stephen Chambers, aged 45, of Lurgoe Cross, Killenaule.

They are charged with possessing MDMA for the purpose of selling of supplying the drug to others at Noan, Killenaule on Monday, May 20 and possession of MDMA at the same location on the same date.

Sgt. Andrew Lyons of the Divisional Drugs Unit, indicated that further charges are expected to be proferred against the two accused men.

Gda. Stephen McDermott gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning Stephen Chambers at Thurles Garda Station yesterday (Wednesday). Mr Chambers made no reply to the charges when they were put to him.

Gda. McDermott said the gardai consented to bail being approved to Mr Chambers with certain conditions attached, namely that he make no contact with the co-accused Aaron McCormack, reside at his parents address at Lurgoe Cross, Killenaule, abide by a nightly curfew between 11pm and 6am, sign on at Cashel Garda Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9am and 5pm and not apply for a passport of leave the jurisdiction.

Judge Terence Finn fixed bail at €100 for Mr Chambers with these conditions attached.

Gda. David Carey gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning Aaron McCormack at Thurles Garda Station yesterday (Wednesday). McCormack made no reply when the charges were put to him.

Gda. Carey objected to bail being granted to Aaron McCormack on the grounds of the seriousness of the offences, the strength of the evidence against him and because gardai feared he will offend if granted bail.

After considering the prosecution's objections, however, Judge Finn ruled that Mr McCormack should be approved bail provided he abided by a series of strict conditions. They included that Mr McCormack have no interaction with Mr Chambers, that he reside at 4 Lios Dubhaile, Dualla, abide by a nightly curfew between 10pm and 6am, sign on at Cashel Garda Station on Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays between 9am and 5pm, surrender his passport and not apply for a replacement or any foreign travel documents.

Judge Finn fixed bail at €100 with a surety of €6000. The court accepted the accused man's mother as the surety.

Judge Finn remanded both men on bail to appear before Cashel District Court sitting on July 25.