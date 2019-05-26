Sinn Fein Dail candidate for Tipperary constituency Ciara McCormack eliminated in Thurles

The election is getting no better for Sinn Fein with their Dail candidate Ciara McCormack eliminated in the Thurles area.

McCormack polled poorly with 267 first preferences and was never in contention for a seat.

Meanwhile David Dunne in Carrick on Suir looks the only SF candidate certain to retain his seat.

Catherine Carey will be battling to retain her seat in Clonmel, in a battle with Niall Dennehy for the sixth seat.

Martin Browne and Tony Black are fighting for a seat in Cashel Tipperary with Black ahead of the outgoing councillor in a tight contest.