Irish Water working to restore water supply in Dualla-East Cashel area

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, is carrying out repairs to a burst water main affecting supply to Knockgraffon, New Inn, Ballydoyle, Kilmoyler, Tankerstown, Rockwell, Cashel East, Rosegreen, Dualla South, Boscobell, Killastafford and surrounding areas in Co. Tipperary.

The works have an estimated completion time of 8am on Wednesday morning, October 9.

Once the repair is completed, it may take 2-3 hours for water to fully return to all affected properties.

In the meantime a water tanker has been made available in Dualla village for the duration of these works.

Irish Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience while crews work to repair the pipe.

Irish Water's Customer Care Team is available 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or visit our Supply and Service section for updates.