Cashel Toastmasters to support finalists in Waterford

Congratulations to the winners of our club humorous speech and table topics contest which will progress to the area final in the Ramada Viking Hotel, Waterford, on November 7.

As the area final is on the same night as our next meeting, the club will attend the area final and support our contestants instead of meeting in Halla na Féile.

The area final always promises to be a great night and very well worth attending for anyone is interested in seeing what Toastmasters is all about.

If anyone wishes to attend the area final, or would like to know more about our club, please message us on our Cashel Toastmasters facebook page.

Our next meeting back in Halla na Feile will be November 21 at 8pm.