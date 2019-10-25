Victory for Cashel Community School's debating team 

Round two of the Concern Debates saw Castlecomer Community School hosting Cashel Community School in a lively and informative debate on the issue of energy last Tuesday night.



Having suffered defeat at the hands of Presentation Kilkenny two weeks prior, Cashel’s senior debaters scored the maximum possible points in the second of their away fixtures.



The motion, Nuclear Power is Essential for a Clean Energy Future, was dissected and dismantled through the arguments, rebuttals and refutations offered by Semilore Giwa, Emma Roche, Oliwia Bytner and Darragh Hogan. Castlecomer proved to be worthy rivals in a debate that highlighted many details about the safety, history and public perception of nuclear power.

Cashel’s debaters proved to be the more persuasive force, however. The chief adjudicator commended both sides for their teamwork, politeness and mental agility in verbal combat before announcing that the motion was unanimously defeated by the Cashel team.



We wish Castlecomer Community School the best of luck in their remaining league phase debates. Cashel Community School will host St Augustine’s College, Dungarvan in the third round of the Concern Debates on November 11.

Fellow students, teachers and parents are very welcome to attend.