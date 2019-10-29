Upcoming events for CCE Caiseal in Brú Ború Cashel

Following an extensive tour of the US, multi-award winning quartet, JigJam return for an Irish tour which takes in The Brú Ború Cultural Centre, Cashel, Co Tipperary on Friday, November 8, at 8pm.



Blending the best of traditional Irish Music with Bluegrass and Americana, their on-stage energy along with their virtuosic musical ability has captivated audiences throughout the world.



One of the band members is Gavin Strappe, from Drangan. Gavin’s mother Susan and his brother Jamie are both music teachers at Cashel Comhaltas.



A group of young musicians from CCE Caiseal will also perform on the night. This is sure to be an unmissable night. Don’t miss your chance to see JigJam locally!