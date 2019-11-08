Tipperary students 'cannot wait to improve Spanish' in Valencia

Nine months of planning came to fruition when seven students from Escolinas, Valencia, visited their transition year counterparts in Rockwell College, County Tipperary, recently.

It marked the inaugural Spanish language Exchange programme between the two schools.

On arrival, the students were greeted by their exchange partners with whom they are staying with while attending Rockwell College over the three weeks. Whilst shadowing their exchange partners, they were brought to rugby and football matches, experienced a visit to Phoenix Strength and Conditioning Gym, and SBG with Colin Maher. They also took time out to visit Kilkenny Castle.

The Rockwell students will make the return journey to Valencia in time for the Festival of Colour in March. Rockwell’s Spanish teacher Sylvana Murphy spoke of the excellent opportunity for the local students to immerse themselves in the Spanish language, which will be afforded to them in Spain. Clonmel’s Caoimhe O’Connor said: “They are all so nice and we all get on extremely well. I cannot wait to improve my Spanish when I go to Valencia in March.”

This exchange will be followed by German and French exchanges, which have been running for the last 11 years at Rockwell.