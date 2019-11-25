Irish Water works to cause disruption in Tipperary

Step testing works may cause supply disruptions to parts of Cashel, County Tipperary, during the early hours of Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme being carried out by Irish Water to safeguard water supplies and reduce leakage in the area.

Works are scheduled to take place in Cashel from 1am until 5am on November 26 and 27.

The water supply should return from 5am. However, it is recommended that you allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Further details are available on the Service and Supply section of the Irish Water website.