Tipperary woman lands top University College Cork sports scholarship

A County Tipperary woman has received one of University College Cork (UCC)'s Quercus Scholarship for Sport.

At a gala dinner in UCC’s Aula Maxima last week, Cashel’s Caoimhe Perdue proudly received the scholarship after demonstrating an exceptional level of excellence playing hockey.

Caoimhe has played hockey with Munster and Ireland at under 16 and under 18 levels and she is currently on the under 21 Irish team. She played EY Hockey League with Cork Harlequins and has won an Irish senior cup title.

After completing her Leaving Certificate at Cashel Community School, Caoimhe started studying nutritional science in UCC in September. Caoimhe hopes to play competitive hockey with UCC and progress with her Irish hockey career while securing a degree.

UCC believes in creating an environment in which academic excellence can be combined with opportunities for personal development. One of the most important ways students further their personal development is by taking part in the wide range of sporting activities.

The five talented students who received the scholarship will receive academic, financial and personal supports. Individual programme plans will endeavour to ensure that participation in the Talented Students' Programme will lead to a broadening of students’ full spectrum of talents.

Benefits can include campus accommodation, fee waiver, bursary, life coaching, participation in Quercus lecture series, individualised career advice, academic mentor, invitations to relevant networking events, flexible academic arrangements, participation in relevant workshops, sports mentor, support to compete nationally and internationally, sport medicine/physiotherapy support, physiological monitoring and feedback, nutrition coaching, strength training and conditioning, and performance analysis.

Caoimhe’s scholarship can be renewed for subsequent years, subject to her making a sufficient contribution to the sporting life of UCC, engaging with the activities of the Quercus Talented Students’ Programme and being able to progress to the next level of study in her academic programme.

Caoimhe will be expected to act as an ambassador for UCC in terms of participation in sporting activities and in activities designed to promote the Quercus Programme.