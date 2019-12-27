Darkness into Light Cashel is seeking volunteers 

After many years of successfully organising Darkness into Light Walk in Cashel the hardworking committee is stepping aside and we would like to thank them for all their support in the last few years.

We are now looking for volunteers to work alongside us, in organising DIL Cashel 2020 and being part of a new committee.

If you are interested in keeping DIL Cashel as a venue please contact Pieta House at 061 484448 or email: johnny.togher@pieta.ie

It would be such a shame to lose this iconic event in such a unique setting. This flagship event enables us in Pieta to offer our free service to the people of Tipperary and surrounding areas.