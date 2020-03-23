Support Cashel's local businesses in voucher fundraiser 

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic Cashel woman Niamh Browne thought it would be nice at this time to support our local businesses by setting up a fundraiser.

The idea is; to buy vouchers with the money raised by you from donating here and then whoever has donated will be automatically entered into a draw to win a voucher. By doing this, you will be supporting your local gift shop, gym, hairdresser,beautician, cafe, restaurant, etc; (the list goes on).

How it works: To win a voucher you must donate a minimum of €5 (alternatively please donate as much as you can) - every person that donates is required to nominate a business so that a list can be formed as to where the funds can be evenly distributed.

Just pop your full name in the “first name” section and put your nominated business in the “surname” section when you make a donation.

The more money raised the more vouchers we can buy and the more support we can give to our local businesses who will really suffer from this pandemic. Please share this page so we can get this out to all the people of Cashel and the surrounding areas who shop in Cashel every day!

Raffle will be run next week so let’s try raise as much as we can for the businesses in our town