Browne calls for urgent support for local authorities

Reacting to the announcement by Tipperary county council that the cost of Covid-19 to the local authority will be in excess of 20 million euros Sinn Fein TD for Tipperary Martin Browne has called on increased government funding for local authorities to protect vital services.

Reacting to the news Deputy Browne said: ‘The financial impact on local authorities will affect every aspect of their services if the government doesn’t act to provide emergency funding to ensure the continued functioning of all local authority services and resources’

‘It is important that these services are able to continue once the crisis is over, every action must be taken to ensure that no cuts are made as a result of Covid-19. We need to ensure that the Minister engages with all parties on this issue and makes funding available’

‘I fully support the councils call for support from the Department of Finance for both council services and to enable local authorities to provide much needed supports, such as moratoriums on rates to local businesses.’