Our Lady’s Hospital services not affected by transfer of St. Patrick’s says Cashel councillor

“Our Lady’s Hospital services are not affected by the transfer of St. Patrick’s” says Cashel Councillor.

Local Councillor Declan Burgess is in regular contact with Minister Simon Harris and the HSE regarding the current situation in Our Lady’s Hospital and St. Patrick’s Hospital Cashel.

St. Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel is a South East Community Healthcare residential centre for older people and provides long stay, respite, dementia and rehabilitation services for South Tipperary.

As part of ongoing consultation with the independent regulatory body the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), including in maximising infection control measures in the current Covid 19 public health emergency, arrangements are being made for residents and staff of St. Patrick’s Hospital to move on an interim basis to accommodation being established at the nearby former Our Lady’s Hospital building in Cashel.

Previous design work carried out at Our Lady’s, following its closure in 2007, rendered it adaptable to resumption of inpatient accommodation to modern standards. Catering Services for all health facilities are based at the Our Lady’s campus.

This transfer from St. Patrick’s is being undertaken with the best interests of residents and staff in mind. The 26 bed St. Anne’s/St. Bernadette’s and 23 bed St. Benedict’s wards at St. Patrick’s Hospital will be moving to the new accommodation and associated ancillary and recreational facilities in Our Lady’s.

HSE/South East Community Healthcare are liaising with staff representatives in respect of all arrangements being made in Cashel.

The present (21 bed) Rehabilitation Unit on site at St. Patrick’s Hospital and (11 bed) St. Claire’s Ward located on the grounds of Our Lady’s Hospital are not affected by the transfer.

In turn, available space at St. Patrick’s will be utilised for some services currently based in the main Our Lady’s building in Cashel. Such services as the Minor Injuries Unit and Radiology facilities will continue to operate at Our Lady’s.

Lorica (a 9 bed high support mental health residential services unit), Ré Nua (residential unit for those with intellectual disability), the Carraig Óir mental health day hospital, the Caredoc Out of Hours GP Service and the ambulance station - all of which are on the grounds of Our Lady’s - will continue to operate as normal.

South East Community Healthcare appreciate the support the hospital receives from families of residents and the wider community in South Tipperary (including at this current, challenging time), apologises for any inconvenience and assures the public that the welfare of residents/patients in the hospital is a priority for staff and management.

Cllr. Burgess said “My number one concern is for the patients and staff. I am glad that the HSE are putting that welfare first. This is a positive step for Healthcare in Cashel”.

Declan continued “I would like to thank the staff and management of St. Patrick’s Hospital on their diligent and efficient work to date, particularly around preparation for the transfer of wards”.

“I’m pleased that the services at Our Lady’s Hospital will be staying, while St. Patrick’s wards temporarily move to this hospital campus in the next couple of weeks. I will continue to work with the HSE and the Minister of Health to ensure that these services are enhanced going forward”.

Burgess concluded by thanking all the staff in St. Patrick’s, Our Lady’s and indeed all frontline workers who continue to provide an excellent service, particularly during these testing and uncertain times.