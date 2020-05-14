Clarity needed on predicted grades for exam students says Tipperary TD Martin Browne

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary, Martin Browne has raised concerns regarding the announcement of predicted grades for Leaving Certificate students.

Reacting to the announcement Deputy Browne said: "While the government’s announcement that students will be able to avail of predicted grades instead of sitting an exam over the summer will no doubt be welcomed by many students the government’s plan b is far from an adequate alternative."

"The confirmation that school profiling will be used in the calculations of predicted grades is a particular concern for students and their parents, as it will push down grades in some schools while artificially inflating them in others."

"We are all aware that certain students who may underperform early in the year but still achieve a good leaving cert, this system makes no allowance for these students."

"Predicted grades decided on this basis could create a barrier to many students going on to third level."

"Similarly, there is a concern that predicted grades will put additional pressure on teachers by removing the independent marking system of the standard leaving certificate."

"A fairer system would be to focus on maximising third level spaces to relieve pressure on students and with additional assessment for high demand courses if necessary."

“Forcing students to choose between predicted grades which they know won’t reflect their true ability, and sitting the leaving cert in the winter is not a choice that will relieve pressure on students,” he said.