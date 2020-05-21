Success for Cashel teens in Young Social Innovators of the Year Award

Students from Cashel Community School, Co. Tipperary are among the winners of the Young Social Innovators of the Year Ireland Awards 2020 following last week’s Awards’ announcements.

The Cashel teens won the ‘Make our Community Better’ Challenge, supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development, for their project on raising awareness of the misuse of disabled parking spaces in their local area.

Their innovation included the creation of a prototype product for disabled parking spaces to sound an alarm if someone without a blue badge parks in the space.

A team from The Abbey School, Tipperary Town, was also highly commended in the ‘Make our World a Better Place for Young People’ Challenge for their project on disability accessibility.

Due to Covid-19, this year’s annual Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards 2020 event, traditionally held in early May, was postponed. The Challenge Award-winning teams will now be invited to compete at a dedicated event to be held in the Autumn, in the hopes of winning the overall Young Social Innovators of the Year 2020 award.

Over 7,000 teenagers from all over Ireland took part in Young Social Innovators this year creating and implementing innovative solutions to social issues facing communities and wider society.

Over 400 projects were created by teams addressing issues such as mental and physical wellbeing, climate change, sustainability, and environmental protection, diversity and inclusion, and social isolation, amongst others.

A total of 33 high impact social innovation projects were shortlisted from all of the entries received and, last week, the 12 winners of the YSI Award Challenges were announced following virtual judging by panels of independent judges.

Announcing the Challenge Award winners, Young Social Innovators CEO, Rachel Collier, said: “Young people can be a powerful force for good in their communities and this is demonstrated year on year through the hundreds of social innovations created by teenagers through YSI. Despite a very challenging end to the year, the quality of projects submitted was extremely high and I congratulate all of those who were awarded and highly commended for their outstanding efforts. Communities need their young people now more than ever as we come together in this time of crisis, and teenagers have shown that, when given the opportunity, they can create incredible solutions to the very serious challenges facing us. We are delighted to see so many teenagers respond to the recently launched #YSIOpenCall campaign, creating and submitting ideas to tackle issues in their communities as a result of coronavirus. We encourage even more to answer this call.”