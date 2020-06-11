Martin Browne calls for government to promote availability of rent supplements

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary, Martin Browne has called on the government to do more to promote the availability of rent supplements for renters who may be struggling to meet rental costs.

The call comes as figures show that the Covid 19 rent supplement payments have increased by 33% since March, with 6,500 claims in payment.

Teachta Browne said: “As of March 11 2020, 15,264 households were in receipt of Rent Supplement from the Department of Social Protection.

“As of May 25, that figure has risen to 20,400, an increase of 33%.

“There are now 6,500 Covid-19 rent supplement claims in payment.

"In my own constituency of Tipperary there are 148 more households currently in receipt of the Covid-19 rent supplement with a further 23 claims pending.

“Across the State there are 1,900 claims pending which if granted, would mean an increase in those claiming rent supplement during the first three months of the pandemic reached 42 percent,” he said.

“The Department of Social Protection has been very slow to both promote the availability of rent supplement and to communicate the revised criteria for applications.

“Initial responses from the renters survey Sinn Féin launched last Friday indicated that many renters were unaware of the availability of this payment despite being worried about accumulating debt.

“The government must work with all parties, and representatives of tenants and landlords to come up with a rent arrears debt resolution process post-Covid-19 that does not heap the full burden of that debt on the shoulders of struggling renters,” concluded Deputy Browne.