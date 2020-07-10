Martin Browne hits out at lack of CAMHS services

The Mental Health Commission Annual Report 2019 confirms once again the failure of successive governments to provide the mental health services that people need, Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne has said.

“One of the glaring deficiencies when it comes to in-patient mental health services is highlighted in the commission’s comments on the availability of CAMHS services.

“It said that the reasons for the admission of children to adult mental health units ‘are due to an immediate risk to the young person, or due to the lack of a bed in a specialist CAMHS unit’.

“The report’s authors went on to point out that there are only three counties with CAMHS units, and they do not take out-of-hours admissions with the exception of Merlin Park and Linn Dara.

“Disturbingly, the report goes on to say this: ‘Children and young people in crisis are left with the unacceptable ‘choice’ between: an emergency department, general hospital, children’s hospital, or an adult in-patient unit.’

“These are revelations which campaigners for improved mental health services in Co Tipperary are aware of on a daily basis.

“The report is a damning indictment of successive Governments when it comes to providing for the mental health of all sections of society. The Government needs to address this scandal immediately and respond in a meaningful way to the ongoing campaign for improved mental health services.”

“I and my Sinn Féin colleagues will continue to raise this matter with the newly-appointed Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and the Minister of State at the Department of Health with Special Responsibility for Mental Health Mary Butler. They must act fast to address this scandal which can no longer be swept under the carpet,” he concluded.