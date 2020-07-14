Irish Water investigating reports of a supply disruption in Cashel area

Irish Water are currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to Cashel and surrounding areas in Co. Tipperary.

Meanwhile planned valve repair works on Thursday, July 16 may cause supply disruptions to Ardmayle, Cashel and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 8am until 5pm and the supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties.

