Irish Water investigating reports of a supply disruption in Cashel area
Irish Water are currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to Cashel and surrounding areas in Co. Tipperary.
Meanwhile planned valve repair works on Thursday, July 16 may cause supply disruptions to Ardmayle, Cashel and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place from 8am until 5pm and the supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties.
For the latest information on service repairs and works click here.
#IWTipperary: We are currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to Cashel and surrounding areas in Co. Tipperary. More Information to follow.— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) July 14, 2020
