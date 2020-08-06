Temporary closure of Main Street, Cashel car park

Tipperary County Council wishes to inform the public that Main Street Car Park (also known as Buckley Car Park), Cashel will be closed temporarily from Tuesday next, August 4, 2020 until November. This closure is to facilitate refurbishment works.

Please see map of available public car parks in Cashel that can be used as an alternative. In addition to the existing public car parks, additional car parking spaces will be made available at the rear of Cashel Library (off Friar Street). We will have roughly 25-30 additional spaces here in the old council car park.

Cllr. Declan Burgess has stated: “I am exploring some alternative options for parking in Cashel to facilitate workers employed in Cashel and indeed providing adequate parking for consumers.

“In addition we will be providing up to 20 new spaces in the Friar Street Car Park in the near future and hopefully I'll have an update soon”.

Tipperary County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.️