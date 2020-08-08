Browne appointed to Agriculture and Marine Committee

Sinn Fein T.D. Martin Browne has been appointed as a member of the Committee on Agriculture and the Marine.

Reacting to his appointment, Mr. Browne said, “I’m very pleased to have been informed that I have been appointed to the committee of Agriculture and the Marine.

“The work that will be undertaken by this committee is crucial for Co Tipperary, given the scale of the sector here.

“The challenges that face all of those involved in Agriculture are considerable.

“The uncertainty of Brexit and its consequences are of the utmost concern for farmers across the country as well as those working within the fisheries industry. We need to ensure that provisions are in place to secure their future, provide them with certainty and enable them to prosper.

“The implications of the Covid-19 pandemic are vast, and only add to the challenges that the farming sector has been facing for years; the low prices being paid to farmers for their produce is not the least of these concerns.

“Concerns over funding under the Common Agriculture Policy, EU trade deals and the future of the family farm are all issues that I and my Sinn Féin colleagues Matt Carthy and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn will address within this committee.

“Indeed, Deputy Carthy will bring with him a wealth of experience from his time as a member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.

“The future of rural Ireland and the farming and food producing industries are inextricably linked, and I pledge to do all I can within my role as TD and member of this committee to represent this vitally important sector,” Deputy Browne added.