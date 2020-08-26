Burgess calls for greater government communication

Councillor Declan Burgess has stated that he is confused and disappointed regarding the unexpected "easy target" of banning spectators at sporting evenings until mid September in the Government's new restrictions.

"I am calling on the Government to reconsider the decision to hold sporting events behind closed doors. This decision, makes no sense and has no data to back it up" said local Councillor Burgess.

He says he has made contact with NPHET and the Government to present the empirical evidence which informed the requirement for the sporting events to curtail its activities.

"I have seen firsthand how our local sporting clubs and their members have at all times prioritised the protection of public health" said the Cashel representative.

"I am disappointed over the lack of any specific efforts in combating the virus in Meat Factories, Direct Provision and working conditions. I will be urging the Government to place more importance on this in the future"

"The mentioning of schools reopening has been lost in recent days, we need strong leadership here and the Government has to communicate appropriately to schools and parents"

"Please stay safe, social distance and wash hands regularly" Declan encouraged.

"We need clear, concise and proactive measures nationally to combat this virus going forward" Burgess concluded.